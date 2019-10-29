AirPods Pro are set to arrive at Apple Stores and for customers who preordered tomorrow, October 30th. Ahead of the official release, we’ve got our first look at Apple’s latest fully wireless earphones with active noise cancellation in unboxing and initial review videos from iJustine, MKBHD, and SuperSaf.

AirPods Pro include a host of new features including active noise cancellation, Transparency mode, IPX4 water/sweat resistance, and in-ear design with multiple ear tips, new Adaptive EQ, and more.

Apple has shared AirPods Pro early with a few tech YouTubers and we’ve got our first look at unboxings and first impressions.

Check them out below:

MKBHD notes that at $249 AirPods Pro are competing against another level of headphones compared to AirPods. He found the noise cancellation to be “better than expected” but said he’d wait until he’s had more time with them until he decides if he’ll be reaching for AirPods Pro as his choice of noise-cancelling headphones on Airplanes.

Another positive highlight MKBHD mentions is that since there’s an air passthrough built into AirPods Pro you don’t get a vacuum effect that you do with other headphones. Also, he says the ear tip test that checks if you’re using the right size tips works well.

Wrapping up his initial thoughts, he said “so far it seems like a pretty complete package.”

iJustine says she’s “way more impressed than I thought I was going to be.” She also highlights how much she loves the design, fit, and particularly the new Transparency mode.

SuperSaf thinks the $50 price premium for AirPods Pro over AirPods is definitely worth it and that they’ll be a popular choice for customers.