Dropbox is out today with a solid expansion of its third-party extensions to help customers more easily get work done. New Dropbox App Extensions include Gmail, Microsoft Outlook, WhatsApp, Freshbooks, and more.

Dropbox App Extensions debuted almost exactly a year ago with partners like Adobe, DocuSign, Autodesk, Vimeo and more.

Now Dropbox announced the new extensions in a press release today that take the third-party integrations and possibilities even further.

Add files to messages. Easily send work to Gmail, Workplace by Facebook, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, WhatsApp, and Line Works*.

Easily send work to Gmail, Workplace by Facebook, Microsoft Teams, Outlook, WhatsApp, and Line Works*. Capture feedback and distribute videos. Use Vimeo to streamline your feedback workflow and distribute videos.

Use Vimeo to streamline your feedback workflow and distribute videos. Edit and publish videos. Use Clipchamp or WeVideo to edit, create, and publish videos.

Use Clipchamp or WeVideo to edit, create, and publish videos. Create designs. Bring media files into Canva to design and create anything, and save finished work back to Dropbox.

Submit expenses. Simplify expense tracking by sending scanned receipts directly to Freshbooks.

Simplify expense tracking by sending scanned receipts directly to Freshbooks. Manage document workflows. Track file interactions with DocSend, and sign and notarize documents with Notarize.

All of these new extensions are live today for all plans in both the Dropbox app and Dropbox.com. Read more about Dropbox Extensions here.

Dropbox is a free download from the App Store for iOS and direct from the company for Mac in addition to web access.

