FoodNoms for iOS offers robust food, calorie, macros tracking with an Apple-like UI

A new food, calorie, and macros tracking app for iPhone and iPad has arrived with a compelling design, great Apple integration, and more. FoodNoms is available now and customers can even try it out for free without signing up.

FoodNoms includes rich features like HealthKit support, iCloud syncing, intermittent fasting tracking, Siri and Siri Shortcuts support, and much more (h/t Kyle Seth Gray). It also features a wonderfully clean and simple Apple-like user interface.

Another great aspect is FoodNoms allows new customers to try out the app for free without signup. For the full feature set, FoodNoms runs $2/month or $17/year.

FoodNoms highlights:

Log what you eat with a clean, beautiful interface

Track your progress with customizable goals for calories, macros (protein, fat, carbohydrates), cholesterol, fiber, sugars, water, alcohol, and caffeine

Log rich nutritional data (including calories, macros, vitamins, minerals, and more) to the Health app

Log food and check on your goals with Siri and Siri Shortcuts

A food database with hundreds of thousands of food items with rich nutritional data from trustworthy sources

Find your food fast with an as-you-type search interface

Scan nutrition labels to quickly log accurate data for packaged foods

Leave the food scale at home and instead record the accuracy of your recordings

Track intermittent fasts automatically

Use Active Energy data from the Health app (i.e. the Move ring on the Apple Watch) to automatically adjust your calorie goal

See the breakdown of your day in terms or which meals and foods had the most impact

Save time using Smart Suggestions, which recommends foods to log based on your food habits

iPad support

Dark mode

Sync your data to multiple devices securely with iCloud

FoodNoms is a free download from the App Store for iPhone and iPad.

