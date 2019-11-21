Apple launches 500 more SF Symbols for devs to include in apps

After launching SF Symbols with over 1,000 configurable options back in June at WWDC, Apple has expanded the set to over 1,500 symbols for developers to take advantage of today.

Apple announced the SF Symbols 1.1 update in a developer post today:

With the SF Symbols Mac app, you can view over 1,500 symbols available for use. Each symbol comes in a wide range of weights and scales, allowing you to easily design adaptable interfaces that look great. Symbols are easy to integrate into your app directly from within Xcode. And if you need a symbol that isn’t provided by SF Symbols, you can export template files to create your own with the same capabilities using a vector graphics editor. Version 1.1 adds custom symbol validation, a new sidebar with categories for faster browsing, and the option to receive updates automatically.