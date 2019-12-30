‘Smoke’ brings Steam to Apple Watch with support for friends, news, store details, more

Apple Watch continues to gain useful new standalone applications. The latest is called “Smoke,” and it brings access to Steam access to your Apple Watch. There’s support for viewing your friends, games, news, and more, directly from your Apple Watch.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

If you’re an avid user of Steam for gaming, Smoke is a useful addition to your arsenal. The app makes it incredibly easy to view quite a bit of information from your Steam account on your Apple Watch. For instance, you can view details on the games you’ve recently played as well as your friends, their games, and their achievement statuses.

Smoke for Apple Watch also supports browsing news articles about the games you play with Steam. You can also save news articles to the companion Smoke app for iOS and read them later. There’s also support for browsing the Steam store and seeing pricing, reviews, and more.

Here’s the full list of Smoke features:

Smoke is primarily an Apple Watch app that brings parts of Steam, the online video game store, to the Apple Watch! It aims to provide a simple user experience that gives users access to key information and statistics from both their own and their friends accounts. View the games you own as well as your achievement statuses and total play time

View the store information for the games you and your friends own (Price, review and player numbers, genre etc.)

See if your friends are online and the games they have recently played

Find news articles for the games you own.

Tap a news article to save it to your phone!

Customize the iOS app by choosing the theme color and changing the app icon

Share saved news articles with friends

The goal of Smoke is seemingly to make it easier to access Steam information directly from the Apple Watch with a clean and easy to navigate interface. Smoke for Apple Watch is a free download with an in-app purchase for Smoke Plus, which adds customizable app icons and support for saving news articles to your phone.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: