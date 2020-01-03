AirPods can now be engraved with select emoji as Apple refreshes exclusive font

With the launch of the second-generation AirPods last year, Apple has offered customers the option to include a custom engraving on the charging case. Today, Apple announced new options to customize the AirPods charging case with larger text and emoji for the first time.

“New personal engraving options, from A to emoji” says Apple in a new banner featured on the home page of its website. You can now customize AirPods in the Apple Online Store through the “Customize it for free” option that appears when you select the earphones.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to choose any emoji, as they are engraved in colorless strokes by a special process. Apple offers a list of more than 30 options, including the most popular ones like the smiling face, heart, unicorn, ghost, cat, alien, and even poop.

The good news is that consumers can engrave an emoji on both 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro at no additional charge. We have found the option available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia, Japan, and a few other countries. However, some regions still do not offer the option to write a message on the AirPods charging case.

What do you think of the new options? Do you want to buy new AirPods with an emoji on the case? Let us know in the comments below.

Thanks for the hint, Willian!

