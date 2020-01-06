Apple launches ‘Back to Uni’ promo in Australia and New Zealand, offering free Beats and more

- Jan. 6th 2020 11:26 am PT

0

Apple today has launched its annual Back to Uni promotion for Mac and iPad buyers in New Zealand and Australia. This promotion is similar to the Back to School offer Apple runs in the United States every year and offers students discounts, free Beats, and more.

Ecobee HomeKit Thermostat

In New Zealand, Apple shoppers can get up to NZ$360 off a qualifying Mac with Apple education pricing. Further, customers will receive a free pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones with a Mac purchase. As for the iPad, education shoppers can save up to NZ$90 on purchases and also receive a free pair of Solo3 headphones.

In Australia, Apple’s Back to Uni promotion is similar: Mac buyers can get up to A$320 off a purchase and get the Beats Studio3 for free, while iPad shoppers can save up to A$80 and get the Solo3 headphones.

Education shoppers in both New Zealand and Australia can also get 20% off AppleCare+, as well as discounts on accessories. In both countries, the eligible Mac models include the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro. The eligible iPad models include the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

In Australia, Apple is also promoting trade-in offers for both iPad and Mac purchases. Apple is not offering trade-ins promotions in New Zealand as of yet.

In the past, Apple has used App Store gift cards and Beats headphones as part of the promotion. Apple’s Back to School promotion usually runs around July in the US. [Update: The promotion is also now live in Brazil and South Korea.]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

You’re reading 9to5Mac — experts who break news about Apple and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Mac on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

AAPL Company

AAPL Company

Breaking news from Cupertino. We’ll give you the latest from Apple headquarters and decipher fact from fiction from the rumor mill.

About the Author

Chance Miller's favorite gear

Powerbeats Pro

Powerbeats Pro

The best workout headphones.
Logitech Powered

Logitech Powered

My go-to wireless charging stand.