Apple launches ‘Back to Uni’ promo in Australia and New Zealand, offering free Beats and more

Apple today has launched its annual Back to Uni promotion for Mac and iPad buyers in New Zealand and Australia. This promotion is similar to the Back to School offer Apple runs in the United States every year and offers students discounts, free Beats, and more.

In New Zealand, Apple shoppers can get up to NZ$360 off a qualifying Mac with Apple education pricing. Further, customers will receive a free pair of Beats Studio3 Wireless headphones with a Mac purchase. As for the iPad, education shoppers can save up to NZ$90 on purchases and also receive a free pair of Solo3 headphones.

In Australia, Apple’s Back to Uni promotion is similar: Mac buyers can get up to A$320 off a purchase and get the Beats Studio3 for free, while iPad shoppers can save up to A$80 and get the Solo3 headphones.

Education shoppers in both New Zealand and Australia can also get 20% off AppleCare+, as well as discounts on accessories. In both countries, the eligible Mac models include the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iMac, and iMac Pro. The eligible iPad models include the iPad Pro and iPad Air.

In Australia, Apple is also promoting trade-in offers for both iPad and Mac purchases. Apple is not offering trade-ins promotions in New Zealand as of yet.

In the past, Apple has used App Store gift cards and Beats headphones as part of the promotion. Apple’s Back to School promotion usually runs around July in the US. [Update: The promotion is also now live in Brazil and South Korea.]

