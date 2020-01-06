Video shows that gaming on the base model Mac Pro might not be a good idea

The new Mac Pro is here, and Apple says this is the ideal computer for heavy tasks like programming and video editing. But can this machine handle heavy games? YouTuber Quinn Nelson tested it and published the rather disappointing result on his channel Snazzy Labs.

Macs are known for not being as good for gaming, often due to the specifications or the fact that macOS doesn’t have many game titles available. But even if people don’t usually buy a Mac to game on it, if you have one, you might want to install a few games to have some fun. You might think the situation would be different with a $6,000 Mac Pro, well, it’s not.

Quinn tested the base model of the new Mac Pro, which is packed with a 3.5GHz 8‑core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, AMD Radeon Pro 580X 8GB GPU, and 256GB SSD storage. And even testing the computer running Windows through Boot Camp, which has a better environment for games, and the results were not good.

Most of the games tested failed to reach 30 frames per second in 1440p resolution at maximum graphic settings. The problem is more related to Apple’s decision to use the Radeon Pro 580X GPU on Mac Pro’s cheapest model. It’s not a bad GPU for editing videos and other related workflows, according to the YouTuber. But the company could have used something better considering the cost of the machine.

Luckily, Mac Pro has expansion slots so users can easily upgrade the machine. Nelson then did the tests again with an AMD 5700XT GPU that costs around $400. The gaming experience has improved considerably, with rates close to 100 frames per second in the same games.

If you really want to play games, a Windows PC will probably still be the best option. But if you have a Mac, upgrading the GPU can bring better results. Even if it’s not a Mac Pro, you can also get performance improvements through an eGPU connected via Thunderbolt 3.

What do you think about these results? Let us know in the comments below.

