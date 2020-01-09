Plash lets you set any website as your Mac wallpaper – and even browse it

Plash is a simple menu bar app that lets you set any website as your Mac wallpaper – and even lets you browse it!

Plash enables you to have a highly dynamic desktop wallpaper. You could display your favorite news site, Facebook feed, or a random beautiful scenery photo. The use-cases are limitless. You could even set an animated GIF as wallpaper.

It’s a simple menu bar app. Once running, click the menu bar icon and paste in the URL you want to use. Preferences lets you set the opacity and reload interval, which defaults to one minute.

Check Browsing Mode if you want to interact with the website (for example, to dismiss cookie messages) and then uncheck it to return to the normal desktop view.

Having tried it, I think there are relatively few websites that would work well. Taking up the suggestion of trying my favorite news site, for example, it’s pretty messy.

But with the right website, it could be funky.

If you have recommendations for websites with full-window slideshows, please post them in the comments. Note that Disqus spam-trapping tends to be aggressive at blocking links, so insert spaces into the URLs and we’ll remove them.

You can download Plash from the Mac App Store.

