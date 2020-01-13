Today’s best deals include Apple’s AirPods 2 with wireless charging case at an Amazon all-time low, plus deals on iPad Pro, and fresh batch of Anker price drops. Head below for all that and more.

Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon

Amazon offers Apple AirPods 2 with charging case for $129 shipped. As a comparison, today’s deal is $30 off the regular going rate and a return to the Amazon all-time price. You can grab the same AirPods with the wireless charging case for $169 (Reg. $199). The second-generation AirPods offer support for “Hey, Siri” and include Apple’s upgraded H1 chip for fast wireless pairing. We loved them in our hands-on review.

Nearly all of Apple’s iPad Pro models marked down

Amazon is taking $199 off various iPad Pro models. Both 11- and 12.9-inch listings are being discounted, returning prices to our December mentions and the lowest we’ve tracked in months. Cellular and Wi-Fi models are available in both instances. Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

Anker’s GaN USB-C charger discounted

Anker is rolling out a new batch of deals at Amazon to start the week. Our top pick is Anker’s 30W GaN USB-C Wall Charger with Lightning cable for $32. As a comparison, it typically goes for $45, and today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. This is one of Anker’s latest releases, highlighted by a GaN design that’s “40% smaller than an out-of-the-box MacBook charger.” This model is ready to power up many of the latest devices on the market today. Ships with a USB-C to Lightning cable as well. Check out the entire sale here.

