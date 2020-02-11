Snapchat is today launching a new set of mental health and wellness tools, including a search tool called Here For You.

The aim would be to ensure that searches for terms which suggest someone is struggling with their mental health would lead to accurate and constructive content…

Axios cites its own sources for the report.

Snapchat is launching a new set of tools and custom content around mental health and wellness, sources tell Axios. One tool includes a search function that surfaces health and wellness resources on topics including depression, suicide and anxiety […] It’s the first product launch around what will be a bigger health and wellness push from Snapchat that will be rolled out in the next few months […] When a user types in words that could imply they need help with health and wellness issues, the tool will surface a special section within Snapchat’s search results. It includes proactive resources from mental health experts, as well as content from partners on topics such as from anxiety, mental health and suicide. For example, if a user were to type the word “anxiety” into Snapchat’s search function, the show title for its new series “Chill Pill” would surface, as well as episodes of some of its other popular shows that show anxiety-relieving videos. It will also surface Snapchat original programming from Snapchat that talks about issues like suicide or depression in a constructive way.

Concerns are frequently raised about the impact of social networks on mental health and self-esteem, some suffering bullying on the platforms while others may compare their own real lives with what are often carefully-curated images created by others.

For anyone struggling with mental health issues, there are always people to help. The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers a free phone service on 1-800-273-8255 and a live online chat facility. You do not have to be feeling suicidal to call.

Trained crisis workers are available to talk 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Your confidential and toll-free call goes to the nearest crisis center in the Lifeline national network. These centers provide crisis counseling and mental health referrals.

