How to change Apple Watch Move goal and Exercise goal

Need to adjust the calories or exercise minutes it takes to close your Activity rings for a rest day or sick day? Follow along for how to change your Apple watch Move goal and Exercise goal.

The Activity rings on Apple Watch are made up of Stand, Exercise, and Move goals and closing them each day requires hitting certain metrics. While Apple allows users to change the Move goal at any time, the Stand and Exercise goals aren’t able to be changed. However, there are a couple of options to adjust how you close your Exercise goal on rest days or times when you can’t get a normal workout in.

We’ll look first at changing your Move goal, then how to approach “changing” your Exercise goal.

How to change Apple Watch Move goal

On your Apple Watch head to the Activity app Do a firm press on your Activity rings Tap Change Move Goal Update your goal with the on-screen buttons or your Digital Crown Tap Update

How to change Apple Watch Exercise goal

A majority of Apple Watch users would likely agree there should be some official way to get through rest or sick days without having to miss out on Activity achievements. While there isn’t a rest/sick day feature for now, there is a way to change the way you close your Exercise ring on days you might be sick or need to rest even though Apple doesn’t allow users to change the 30 minute Excercise goal.

Head to the Workout app on Apple Watch Choose an “Other” or “Mind & Body” If you don’t see them in your Workout list, swipe or scroll to the very bottom and choose Add Workout No matter your heart rate, you’ll earn a minute of exercise credit for every minute you’re doing an Other or Mind & Body workout

Here’s how this looks:

Can you change the Stand goal?

Like the Exercise goal, there isn’t a way to change the Stand goal on Apple Watch, it’s permanently set at earning stand credit in 12 out of every 24 hours.

It is possible to earn stand credit with lots of arm movement while remaining sitting. You’ll have to decide if that’s an approach you’re okay using 😄.

