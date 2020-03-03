Tuesday’s best deals include new all-time lows on Apple Watch Series 5, Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box, and official iPhone cases. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple Watch Series 5 deals

Amazon is now taking up to $55 off various Apple Watch Series 5 models, delivering new all-time lows along the way. Free shipping is available for all. One such standout is the 40mm GPS + Cellular model at $445, which is down from the usual $499 price tag. This is the best offer we’ve tracked at Amazon. With Best Buy charging full price across the board, this is a great time to score a deal. Be sure to comb through the rest of Amazon’s GPS and Cellular offerings for additional deals, just note that some listings will not see the discount taken off until checkout.

Amazon’s SanDisk Gold Box starts at $10

Amazon is offering SanDisk and Western Digital storage from $10. Our top pick is the SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSD card at $45. That’s down from the usual up to $60 price tag and a new Amazon all-time low. Notable features here include up to 100MB/s transfer speeds and a bundled SD card adapter. Ideal for adding substantial storage to your camera, Nintendo Switch, or Android device. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Official iPhone cases discounted

Best Buy and Amazon are discounting a number of official iPhone cases. Deals on iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases start at $25, marking some of the best we’ve seen to date. You can also save on previous-generation iPhone X/S/Max accessories as well from $20.

