Stock market trading suspended as AAPL and others hit 7% trigger

- Mar. 9th 2020 6:49 am PT

0

Trading in US stocks has been suspended as AAPL and other shares hit a 7% trigger. As we explained earlier, the automatic suspensions are designed to limit panic reactions …

‘Circuit breakers’ designed to protect against panic-selling are likely to kick in today.

With U.S. stocks set to plunge at the open, investors will be watching for key market circuit breakers to kick in and limit or halt the market altogether.

Futures contracts hit “limit down” on Sunday evening after CME-traded stock index futures contracts sank 5%, halting trading below that level and preventing futures from falling any further […]

According to the New York Stock Exchange, a market trading halt may occur at “three circuit breaker thresholds” on the S&P 500 due to large declines and volatility. The exchange classifies this at three levels based on the preceding session’s close in the S&P 500.

Falls of 7%, 13%, and 20% respectively will trigger automatic suspensions of trading. The first two ‘pauses’ will be for 15 minutes each, while the final one would suspend trading for the rest of the day.

That has now happened, with a 15-minute pause.

AAPL was at $267.49, some $21.54 down on yesterday’s close, a fall of 7.45%.

