Apple testing ProRes Raw support with select Windows apps

Apple released a beta today of ProRes Raw for Windows that brings compatibility for the codec to several Adobe apps on Microsoft’s platform.

Apple detailed the beta release in a short support document today along with a link to the software.

This software enables playback of ProRes RAW and ProRes RAW HQ video files in compatible applications on Windows systems. Compatible Applications • Adobe After Effects (Beta) • Adobe Media Encocder (Beta) • Adobe Premiere (Beta) • Adobe Premiere Rush (Beta)

The software is a small download at just over 700KB, you can get it here if you’d like to join the beta.

Here’s how Apple describes its ProRes codecs:

The Apple ProRes codec family provides an unparalleled combination of real-time, multistream editing performance, and impressive image quality preservation. ProRes RAW is based on the same principles and underlying technology as existing Apple ProRes codecs, and is ideal for High Dynamic Range (HDR) content creation in Final Cut Pro X, Motion, and Compressor.

