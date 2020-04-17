Today’s best deals are highlighted by Apple AirPods Pro at a new all-time low of $225, plus Amazon discounts nearly every official iPhone case, and iPhone 6s is just $80 refurbished. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low

Verizon Wireless offers Apple’s AirPods Pro at a new all-time low of $225 with the final price reflected at checkout. That’s down from the usual $249 and the best we’ve tracked to date.

AirPods Pro delivers a refreshed take of the popular original version, now featuring active noise cancellation, tapered silicone tips, and a water-resistant design. Apple’s H1 chip ensures you have fast connectivity and up to 24-hours of battery life. Our Jeff Benjamin agreed in his hands-on review, noting that AirPods Pro “sound amazing, they’re uber-portable, come with great battery life, and feature incredible Active Noise Cancellation.”

Official iPhone cases heavily discounted

It may be iPhone SE pre-order day, but we’re tracking a different batch of iPhone deals. Amazon is discounting nearly all of Apple’s iPhone 11/Pro/Max cases with prices from $25. Check out the entire sale here for deals on silicone, leather, and clear cases.

iPhone 6s sees 1-day discount

Today only, Woot is now offering refurbished unlocked iPhone 6s in various colors from $80. Those without a Prime membership will be charged a $6 delivery fee. As a comparison, today’s deal matches our previous mention and is down from the original $649 or more price tag. This is a great buy for kids or grandparents that don’t need the latest tech.

Apple’s iPhone 6s sports a 4.7-inch Retina display with 3D Touch, 12MP camera, Touch ID, and an A9 chip. Best of all, this handset will be able to upgrade to iOS 13. A 90-day warranty is included with purchase.

