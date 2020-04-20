Today’s best deals include iPad mini 5 up to $99 off, plus markdowns on top-rated Anker essentials, and Apple’s previous-generation MacBook Air. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad mini 5 up to $99 off

Best Buy is currently taking up to $99 off iPad mini 5. Deals include both Wi-Fi and Cellular configurations with prices from $330. Today’s offer marks an all-time low on the cellular models, and beats our previous mention across the board by at least $20. Apple’s latest iPad mini delivers an ultra-portable design, 7.9-inch Retina display, and an A12 chip + M12 coprocessor. Touch ID rounds out the list of notable features along with support for Apple Pencil. We heralded its smart form factor as a defining feature “when portability matters most” in our hands-on review.

Save on Anker’s latest USB-C essentials

AnkerDirect via Amazon is offering its recently released Atom III Slim 30W USB-C Wall Charger for $22. That’s down $13 from the regular going rate and the second-best price we’ve tracked to date. With an ultra-compact design, this wall charger is an easy buy for frequent travelers or as a bedside charger where space may be at a premium. Notable features here include a single USB-C port backed by 30W of power, making it a suitable answer for charging iPhones, iPads, and various Android devices, plus a foldable plug that makes its footprint even smaller. We loved it in our hands-on review. Check out the rest of today’s best deals from Anker starting at $11.

Save on MacBook Air and Pro from $820

Today only, Woot is offering certified refurbished Apple MacBook Air and Pro at notable discounts. Our top pick is the 2018 13-inch MacBook Air 256GB at $820. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $1,299 or more for these MacBooks. The current-generation sells for $999 with the same capacity. Apple’s 2018 MacBook Air delivers a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, and a completely refreshed design. Dual Thunderbolt 3 ports delivery connectivity for all of your gear at up to 40GB/s. Up to 12 hours of battery life keeps you up and running throughout the day. Includes a one-year warranty.

9to5Mac Deal of the Month:

Get 50% off Intego’s Mac Internet Security X9 with VirusBarrier. As a leader in Mac security, Intego has been keeping Macs safe since 1997. The company’s Mac Internet Security X9 bundle gives you crucial security tools including VirusBarrier antivirus, NetBarrier two-way firewall, and the capability to scan iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices when they’re connected to your Mac. Get 50% off for a limited time.

