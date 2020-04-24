After stepping down as T-Mobile CEO, John Legere hurriedly leaves board ‘to pursue other options’

As the T-Mobile and Sprint merger officially became a done deal, T-Mobile CEO John Legere stepped down as COO Mike Sievert took the role at the beginning of April. That was a month earlier than first planned but Legere was planning to stay on the board of directors until June but now he has decided to depart effective immediately…

Reported by The Verge, Legere’s plans have changed and he’s abruptly leaving T-Mobile’s board of directors in order “to pursue other options.”

“Mr. Legere noted that he was not resigning because of any disagreement with management or the board on any matter,” T-Mobile said in its note, which also contained a quote from Legere addressed to the company and its employees: In his notice to the company, Mr. Legere stated “It has been a privilege and honor to have led T-Mobile as CEO for the past seven and a half years and served on the Board of Directors. And although I will be leaving the Board just a few weeks earlier than planned, be assured that I remain T-Mobile’s #1 fan!”

It will be interesting to see where Legere takes his bold approach to leadership next.

In related news, AT&T announced that its CEO Randall Stephenson will be departing the company earlier than planned.

