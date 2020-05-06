Wednesday’s best deals include Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro from $650, plus notable price drops on iPhone SE and 16-inch MacBook Pro. Head below for all that and more in that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot heavily discounts iPad Pro

Today only, Woot offers a certified refurbished 2018 Apple 11-inch iPad Pro from $650. Depending on the model, you can save upwards of $200 off the original price with the best deals coming on the higher-end configurations. Apple is currently sold out of refurbished models.

Put your savings to good use and grab the second-generation Apple Pencil. It takes your iPad Pro experience to the next level with “precision, responsiveness, and natural fluidity of a traditional writing instrument and the versatility to become so much more.”

OG iPhone SE returns

Today only, Woot offers Apple’s iPhone SE from $90 in certified refurbished condition. As a comparison, we typically see this device sell for $150 or more. We do have a notable pre-paid deal going currently at $60, but it’s locked to Simple Mobile service for a year. There’s a lot to like about the original iPhone SE, including a compact design and 4-inch Retina display. It’s powered by Apple’s A9 chip and sports a 12MP camera as well.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro $300 off

Amazon is offering Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/1TB for $2,499, which is a $300 savings and a match of the all-time low price at that retailer. You can score the 512GB model currently for $2,190, a nearly $210 savings. There’s up to 1TB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details.

