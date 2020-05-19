OtterBox launches Symmetry Series folio for 2020 iPad Pro with transparent back, Apple Pencil protection

OtterBox is out today with its latest folio case for the 11- and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro. The Symmetry Series 360 offers full protection for your iPad Pro but features a clear back for a more unique aesthetic and also includes Apple Pencil protection if you like to keep it attached to your iPad.

OtterBox debuted its Symmetry Series 360 case for both the 11- and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro today in three colors. The case shares some similarities to Apple’s Smart Folio like a front cover that folds into a triangle to offer different angles when using it as a stand but with a few changes.

First, the OtterBox Symmetry Series 360, as the name suggests, gives not just front and back protection but also covers the edges of your iPad Pro.

Two more distinctions from Apple’s Smart Folio include a different styling with a clear back as well as the closure doing double duty to also protect an attached Apple Pencil.

More features:

Drop protection designed and tested for trusted defense

Magnets in folio activate sleep and wake modes

Limited lifetime warranty and hassle-free customer service Tested by us with 24+ tests and 238+ hours of testing

The OtterBox Symmetry Series 360 case is available now for the 11- and 12.9-inch 2020 iPad Pro priced at $89.99 and $99.99, respectively. It comes in black (starry night), gray (after dark), and ripe burgundy but the latter color is currently out of stock for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

If you have a 2018 iPad Pro or another model, OtterBox makes the same Symmetry 360 folio case for most iPads.

