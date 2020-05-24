Apollo for Reddit update brings media enhancements, Reddit Polls, new icons, much more

Apollo for Reddit is one of the most powerful and popular third-party Reddit apps for iOS, and a new update this weekend takes makes further improvements. The update brings improvements to media viewing, new app icons, iPadOS cursor support, and more.

Version 1.8 of Apollo for Reddit makes numerous improvements to the media viewing experience. For instance, videos now play inline in the feed, while you can also now pause GIFs and much more:

In addition to GIFs, videos now also play inline in the feed, so you no longer have to tap into them in order to see what’s going on at a glance.

Save/share as GIF!

Pause GIFs!

Sharing the video file for Reddit videos now automatically merges the video and audio stream

Fixes a longstanding bug where when playing music in the background Apollo sometimes wouldn’t resume the audio if it interrupted it because you wanted to play a video.

Media is also more clear if there was an issue loading it (say, the site’s having some trouble)

Sharing’s much improved and more streamlined, so you can share content even easier.

On iOS 13 and later you can use haptic touch to long press on an image/video/GIF to preview it quickly.

One of the neatest new features is support for sharing a comment or a post as an image. While previously you would have to screenshot the post or comment and crop it, Apollo for Reddit now handles all of that itself:

Just tap “Share as Image” and Apollo will generate an image of the post or comment(s) ready for you to share, and stitch together as many screens as necessary. You can even share image posts as well, for instance if you want to have the title merged with the image for context.

This weekend’s update to Apollo for Reddit also brings support for the new Reddit awards system, as well as support for Reddit Polls. Finally, there’s also support for iPadOS 13.4 cursor support.

Other improvements in the update include five new app icons to choose from, updates to viewing comments, and more. The latest version of Apollo for Reddit is rolling out now on the App Store. The app is a free download with in-app purchases.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: