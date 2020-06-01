Monday’s best deals include Apple’s latest MacBook Pro at a new all-time low, while 10.2-inch iPad returns to $250, and Apple Watch Series 5 is $300. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro hits all-time lows

Amazon is taking $199 off Apple’s new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which brings the 1.4GHz/8GB/512GB configuration down to $1,300. Higher-end offerings are discounted by the same amount. You can find the entry-level 1.4GHz/8GB/256GB model at $1,100 via Best Buy. Today’s deal marks the lowest price we’ve tracked all-time at both retailers. This discount is double our previous mention, as well. The latest from Apple delivers 10th generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. You’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad drops in price again

Amazon is currently taking $99 off Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi + Cellular, returning prices to our previous Memorial Day mention. Best Buy is also taking the same amount off various models, as well, alongside an $80 discount for Wi-Fi configurations. Free shipping is available for all. With a larger 10.2-inch display, Apple Pencil support, and compatibility with smart connector accessories, this is arguably one of the most compelling iPads in Apple’s stable currently. Includes an A10 Fusion chip, 8MP camera, and support for 1080p HD recording.

Apple Watch Series 5 returns to $300

Amazon offers Apple Watch Series 5 in various configurations from $300. Discount applied in cart. Regularly $399 or more, today’s deal is a match of the Amazon all-time low and the second-best offer we’ve tracked all-time. The latest from Apple delivers a new always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart-rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

