Tasks is a new iOS app that helps you organize projects by priority in an intuitive way

Apple’s Reminders app has been completely redesigned with iOS 13, but it’s still quite basic when it comes to more specific uses. But now there’s Tasks, a new app that I’ve been testing for the past few days that works not only as a reminder tool, but it helps you organize your personal and work projects by priority in a simple and intuitive way.

The first thing I noticed when I first opened Tasks is that it has a friendly user interface. In fact, Tasks was inspired by the official iOS Reminders app, so it looks very familiar to anyone using it. But, of course, the app has some special features that make it unique.

Tasks is separated by projects, so you can keep one list for work and another for your personal life, for example. And within each project, you can separate and filter tasks by custom tags, which makes it easy to find something specific like different activities of your work quickly.

You can also mark the most important tasks as “Must Do” so they get highlighted in a separate section. The built-in search also separates results by projects, rather than showing them all together. Even if you have multiple lists with many tasks, it’s easy to find them in the app.

Each task can have additional notes and even images associated. It’s possible to set a custom priority level and rename statuses, define an end date, and more.

But what I liked most is that the app allows you to sort your tasks into three sections: Do, Doing, and Done. More importantly, everything happens automatically, so you don’t have to think about it. When you create a new task, it goes to the “Do” list, and when you tap the checkmark, it goes right to the “Doing” list. Tap it again, and it will be marked as “Done.”

In addition to all that, Tasks has everything you expect from a great iOS app. It supports Dark Mode, drag-and-drop gestures, mouse and trackpad, multiple windows on iPad, and more. The app is even optimized for iPhone models with larger displays, featuring a two-column landscape layout.

Tasks is now available on the App Store for iPhone and iPad, and you can try it for free. Some features, however, require an annual subscription of $15 (promotionally $10) or a lifetime license of $50 (promotionally $35).

Developer Mustafa Yusuf, who is behind Tasks, told me that he is working on a Mac version and that it will soon be available as a universal purchase. If you buy the iOS app, you will also have access to the macOS app without extra charge.

