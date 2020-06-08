Today’s best deals include Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro from $2,099, plus a new Anker sale, and the latest MacBook Air is $899. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro returns to Amazon low

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro from $2,099, taking $300 off the regular going rate on both the 512GB and 1TB models. Today’s offer returns the 512GB configuration to Amazon’s all-time low and matches our previous mention. Notable features here include a 16-inch Retina display and Apple’s completely redesigned Butterfly Keyboard. It ships with a 9th-generation 6-Core Intel Core i7 Processor, at least 512GB of SSD storage, and more.

Anker’s latest Amazon sale from $11

Anker is back with a new Amazon sale today headlined by its Soundcore Life P2 Truly Wireless Earbuds at $45. Regularly $60, today’s deal is a $15 discount from the regular going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. These popular truly wireless earbuds sport a familiar, AirPods-like, design along with up to 40-hours of playback on a full charge. Plus, they are IPX7 waterproof, so you can take them to the beach, on long runs, and more. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Apple’s latest MacBook Air now on sale

Amazon has Apple’s latest MacBook Air priced from $899. That’s $100 off and a match of our previous mention. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more.

