Nearly every Apple Watch is on sale in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, plus Amazon’s 1-day Anker Gold Box has fresh deals, and you can save big on previous-generation MacBook Pro. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Apple Watch Series 5 is $100 off

Amazon is now discounting nearly every Apple Watch Series 5 model by $100. This includes various GPS + Cellular configurations, which have been less likely to be marked down in recent months. Those deals start at $399 or you can grab the GPS-only model from $299. Outside of Nike+ variations, which are not sold at Amazon, you’ll find nearly every style on sale as part of this promotion.

Amazon Anker charging gear sale up to 40% off

Anker Direct via Amazon is offering up to 40% off a selection of its highly-rated charging gear. One standout here is the Anker Wireless PowerPort Qi Charger for $12. Regularly $22, today’s deal is now one of the best prices we have tracked and as much as 44% in savings.

This stand can carry your device in both vertical or horizontal orientations so you can easily access your notifications or watch videos while charging. The 5W PowerPort works with any Qi-compatible device, ships with a 3-foot USB cable, and an 18-month worry-free warranty. Check out the entire sale here.

Apple previous-generation MacBook Pro sale

Today only, Woot offers the previous-generation Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 256GB with Touch Bar from $1,140 in certified refurbished condition. That’s good for $559 off the original price and $100 less than our previous mention.

This machine includes a 3.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. It ships with four Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, Touch ID sensor, and more. Although a previous-generation model, there’s still plenty of value here and it’s worth noting that this is a rare chance to score the upgraded hard drive with 256GB below $1,140. Includes a 1-year warranty.

