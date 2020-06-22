Apple releasing watchOS 7 public beta for the first time next month

Apple has just announced watchOS 7 with new watch faces, workout types, and sleep tracking. While developers can install watchOS 7 beta today, Apple has confirmed that a public beta release of watchOS will be available for the first time next month.

Previously, watchOS beta versions were only available to developers, but now other users will be able to test new versions of watchOS before they are released to everyone.

Users can sign up to get watchOS 7 in July through beta.apple.com website.

watchOS 7 will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3, Apple Watch Series 4, or Apple Watch Series 5 paired with iPhone 6s or later running iOS 14 or later.

