iOS 14: Shortcuts gains new automation triggers, Apple Watch app, folders, more

Shortcuts on iOS and iPadOS 14 is getting some great upgrades to make automations better than ever. Arriving with the latest software is new trigger and automation functionality, Shortcuts landing on Apple Watch with watchOS 7, Shortcuts folders, and more.

Apple shared all of the updates to the Shortcuts app in the 12-minute WWDC talk “What’s new in SiriKit and Shortcuts” today as well as how to design for the new compact Siri UI.

Get a quick overview of everything new in Siri and Shortcuts to help people get more out of your app: We’ll demonstrate how you can design visually rich conversations, feel at home with the operating system by designing for the new compact Siri UI, and provide an overview of all the ways we’ve made it even easier for people to organize and set up actions from your apps.

One of the big updates for Shortcuts in six new trigger types and 13 new triggers that can run automatically without asking for user permission:

More new features see Shortcuts available on Apple Watch:

As well as Shortcuts folders to stay organized:

Users will also see automation suggestions in the Shortcuts app with iOS 14 and there are even more updates and changes that weren’t detailed in the WWDC talk:

Check out the WWDC talk here along with the recommended resources on developing with the upgraded Shortcuts app and latest version of SiriKit:

