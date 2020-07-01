It’s great to see big changes like home screen widgets with iOS 14, but sometimes the tiny changes can add up to offer some valuable improvements in day-to-day use. One of these small new features is the iPhone emoji search option in iOS 14.

The option to search emoji has existed on Mac for years and users have been asking for the ability on iPhone and iPad for a long time. Even though it’s a small detail, emoji are used so often that this little tweak coming to iOS 14 and iPadOS 14 means a noticeably smoother daily experience that will save you time with the ever-growing list of available emoji.

Note: iOS 14 is currently only available as a developer beta with the first public beta coming in July. Read more here on how to install it.

How to use the iPhone emoji search option in iOS 14

Head to any app and switch to the Apple emoji keyboard by tapping the smiley face or globe in the bottom left corner (if you haven’t already, enable in Settings > General > Keyboard > Keyboards > Add New Keyboard > Emoji Just above the emoji, tap Search Emoji Enter your search, now you can swipe on the filtered emoji to see all the results Tap one (or more) to use them

Here’s how the new feature looks:

After you type in a search, you can swipe from right to left to reveal more than the first seven emoji results shown in the bar above the keyboard.

Read more 9to5Mac tutorials:

watchOS 7

iOS 14

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: