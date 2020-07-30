Tim Cook touts successful all-online WWDC 2020 with 22 million viewers, more

During Apple’s Q3 earnings call, Tim Cook highlighted that its totally virtual Worldwide Developers Conference was a big success with 22 million views of the event’s video streams.

Apple faced a unique challenge this year when it was forced to take WWDC completely online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At the end of WWDC20, we noted how well it went, the benefits of going all-digital, and some of the feedback from developers:

It was a busy week with lots of exciting announcements. Notably, the first-ever totally virtual WWDC went smooth and lots of developers shared positive feedback. Some are even asking Apple to use the online format going forward. One of the biggest positives was so many more people were able to participate this year compared to a traditional WWDC in-person event.

Tim Cook congratulated the Apple team on pulling together a great all-digital WWDC and confirmed exactly how many people the company was able to reach with the event this year on the earnings call: 22 million.

22 million viewers across all of Apple’s streams. More than 72 hours of video content for developers — three full days. 4,500 person-to-person labs.

What did you think about the fully virtual WWDC this year? Would you like to see Apple replicate in the future?

