New Apple Gift Cards can be used in Apple Stores and the App Store

App Store or Apple Store? The days of choosing the wrong gift card are over. Apple today introduced new Apple Gift Cards that do it all.

Before today, Apple offered two types of digital and physical gift cards. Apple Store Gift Cards were valid for products and accessories at any Apple Retail Store or online at Apple.com. App Store & iTunes Gift Cards were valid for Apple digital services like the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and Apple TV+.

The similarity between the two types of cards meant that customers often purchased Apple Store Gift Cards when they really wanted App Store credit, or tried to use App Store & iTunes Gift Cards at a physical Apple Store. Apple even offered a page dedicated to explaining the difference.

Starting today, you can visit Apple’s new unified Gift Cards site to buy one universal card by email or mail. Cards come in up to 8 different Apple logo designs and standard amounts of $25, $50, $100, or a custom amount. You’ll also be able to pick up the new cards at a physical Apple Store.

Apple notes that old gift cards are still accepted and remain valid for the products or services they were originally designated for. If you prefer, you can add money directly into your Apple Account Balance.

