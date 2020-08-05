Apple says multiple iCloud services are currently down for some users

Apple has updated its System Status webpage today to note that a variety of different iCloud services are suffering from downtime. According to Apple, services including Game Center, iCloud Account & Sign in, and iCloud Keychain are experiencing issues currently.

Apple doesn’t go into detail about what issues users are facing when trying to access these services. Reports on Twitter indicate that many users are totally unable to access these services. Apple says:

Users are experiencing a problem with this service. We are investigating and will update the status as more information becomes available.

According to Apple, these issues began around 9:56 a.m. PT, and are still ongoing. There is no timetable for when the outages will be resolved. Are you experiencing any problems with these iCloud services today? Let us know down in the comments.

