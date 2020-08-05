iPhone and Apple Watch deals from $100, Satechi Back to School sale, more

Woot’s 1-day iPhone and Apple Watch sale highlights today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with the new Satechi back to school promotion, and Apple’s Space Gray Keyboard. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Woot’s 1-day iPhone and Apple Watch sale

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $100. You can pick up the iPhone XS from $460. That’s the best price we’ve tracked and down from the new condition starting price of $999. Each device offers a Super Retina display with OLED HDR panels. Inside, you’ll find Apple’s A12 Bionic chip with support for FaceID. There are 12 and 7MP cameras alongside support for wireless charging on the long list of notable specs. Check out the rest of today’s sale here.

Satechi gets you ready for back to school

Satechi is launching its latest sitewide sale today to prepare for back to school with 20% off orders over $100. Everything else, including the brand’s entire selection of Mac gear, iPhone accessories, and other Apple products, are also 15% off. Free shipping is available on orders over $40. One highlight is on the new USB-C Wireless Charging Dock for AirPods at $25.50. Down from $30, today’s offer is one of the first discounts we’ve seen and matches our previous mention for the all-time low. Having been released earlier in the year, this charging dock provides a more convenient way to refuel your AirPods with a USB-C design. It plugs right into a MacBook, iPad Pro, or compatible charger and has an aluminum build.

Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Pad

Amazon offers Apple’s Space Gray Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad for $130. Regularly $149, today’s deal drops it down $19 and matches our previous mentions at Amazon. This model offers an upgraded experience with a built-in numeric keypad and the more desirable Space Gray colorway. It’s a great option if you’d like to add some flair to a Mac setup and the added numeric keypad certainly brings another level of functionality to the mix. It’s far rarer to see this model with the integrated numerical pad discounted, so jump in today if you’re at all interested.

