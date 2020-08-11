Latest MacBook Pro $200 off in today’s best deals, plus Sony ANC headphones $248, more

Today’s best deals include the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro, plus Sony’s popular ANC wireless headphones, and a Google Nest Wifi bundle. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Shave $200 off Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers the latest Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro 2GHz/16GB/512GB for $1,599. That’s a $200 savings from the regular going rate and a match of our previous mention. The latest from Apple delivers 10th-generation Intel processors, plus a True Tone Retina display, Touch Bar, and Intel Iris graphics. Specs here include a 2.0GHz processor, 16GB worth of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You’ll get up to 10 hours of battery life alongside the popular redesigned Magic Keyboard. There’s also four Thunderbolt 3 ports available, too.

Sony’s popular ANC wireless headphones

Amazon offers the Sony WH1000XM3 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones for $248. As a comparison, these headphones typically sell for $350 before dropping to $278 recently. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low. Sony’s high-end wireless headphones deliver best-in-class ANC, up to 30 hours of playback and support for LDAC, aptX HD, aptX, and AAC wireless codecs. Tap controls offer access to Google Assistant, playback, and more.

Google’s Nest Wifi 2-pack returns to $199

Office Depot offers the Google Nest Wifi 2-router Bundle for $199. Regularly $269 or more, today’s deal matches our previous mention and bests Amazon’s current offer by $40. The latest version of Nest Wifi offers a two-node system that covers up to 3,800-square feet at a time, blanketing your home, office, or other space with fast internet. There’s also built-in Nest functionality here, parental controls, and Assistant capabilities.

