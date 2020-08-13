PSA: iOS users are randomly being prompted with an iTunes Store error message

A number of iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad users are now reporting that iOS is showing a random error message related to the iTunes Store. According to some reports on social networks, the error message appears unexpectedly after opening any app installed on the device.

The iTunes Store error simply pops up on the screen for several times. “The iTunes Store is unable to process purchases at this time. Please try again later,” says the message. Although it mentions the iTunes Store, this issue is affecting users within multiple third-party apps.

We’ve checked the Apple System Status webpage, but it still doesn’t mention any problems with the iTunes Store. By the time we published this article, the only issue confirmed by Apple was an ongoing instability affecting the Apple Books app.

Unfortunately, there’ still no workaround to this error message, so if you’re getting it on your iPhone or iPad the best you can do now is wait until Apple fixes the problem.

Have you been affected by the problem? Let us know in the comments section below.

