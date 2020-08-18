Flagship replacement planned for Oakridge Centre Apple Store amid mall closure

Apple Oakridge Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia will someday move to an all-new redesigned space. In the meantime, the majority of the mall Apple currently calls home plans to temporarily close. Oakridge Centre is in the early stages of a major redevelopment project that will require most tenants to vacate during construction.

Plans reported by Retail Insider and corroborated by 9to5Mac indicate that nearly all stores at Oakridge Centre will close at the end of this coming September until 2024 as the mall is reconstructed. Anchor stores, the food court, and essential services will remain open.

Vancouver customers can continue to visit Apple at the present time for shopping, Genius Support, and pickup of online orders. British Columbia has five more Apple Stores to choose from, and the full list is available on Apple’s website.The nearest location to Oakridge Centre is Apple Pacific Centre.

August 2020 construction at Oakridge Centre.

Oakridge Centre is bustling with activity, but not from customers. The site has become an active construction zone. Parking garages on the mall’s north side have already been demolished, and a new food court opened earlier this year. Limited access to the mall and redevelopment work have displaced many of Oakridge Centre’s tenants already, leaving the mall quiet and empty.

The disruptions are only temporary. Oakridge Centre is being entirely reimagined and adding towers for more than 6,000 residents, a massive outdoor community space, nearly one million square feet of new retail space, and a world-class food hall. The project won’t be entirely complete until 2024.

A model of the new Oakridge Centre displayed inside the mall.

Bigger and better plans for Apple are in store. Mall owner QuadReal confirmed that Apple will create a brand new flagship store spanning more than 10,000 square feet in the redevelopment. Numerous Oakridge Centre project renderings depict spaces with familiar Apple finishes.

A brand new flagship Apple Store at Pacific Centre was also publicly approved last year, and construction work is already underway. Both projects will greatly increase the availability of Apple service in the greater Vancouver area.

