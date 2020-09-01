iPad deals start at $380 today, plus Anker HomeKit camera $30, more

Today’s top deals include iPads from $380, plus HomeKit-enabled cameras from Anker, and Western Digital storage. Hit the jump for all that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPad deals start at $380

Today only, Woot offers certified refurbished iPads from $380. Headlining is the previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell from $610. As a comparison, you’d originally pay $950 for this model, and we’ve seen it around $700 in new condition more recently. Apple’s 2018 iPad Pro offers a 12.9-inch Retina display alongside a host of other notable features backed by an A12X Bionic Chip. You’ll be able to count on Face ID, dual 7 and 12MP cameras, and support for Apple Pencil, as well. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Add HomeKit-enabled video to your setup

eufyHome via Amazon offers its 2K Indoor Camera with HomeKit for $30. That takes 25% off and matches our previous mention alongside the best price we’ve tracked. This model offers full 2K video feeds, making it easy to see what’s happening on your camera and more. With HomeKit compatibility, you’ll be able to easily pull up your camera within the Home app and more. It’s also compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant, as well. “Advanced” night vision rounds out the list of notable features on this affordable camera.

Save on Western Digital storage and more

Amazon is currently offering the WD_Black SN750 500GB NVMe Internal Solid-State Drive for $63. Down from its $80 going rate, today’s offer is good for a 22% discount, beats the previous discount by $7, and matches the all-time low tracked only once before. Western Digital’s internal SSD delivers up to 3430Mb/s performance for upgrading your PC and more. While it’s geared towards adding 500GB of storage to your gaming rig, I’ve personally been using this drive with a NAS for speeding up frequent transfers with SSD caching.

