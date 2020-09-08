Save on MacBook Air, Twelve South Accessories, and Samsung SSDs in today’s best deals

Today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break delivers notable deals on MacBooks, plus you can save on a wide range of Twelve South accessories, and Samsung’s latest portable SSDs are on sale. Hit the jump for all that and more.

New Best Buy Apple Shopping event

Best Buy has launched a new Apple Shopping Event this morning with discounts on MacBooks and more. Headlining is MacBook Air at nearly $100 off. That brings the entry-level model down to $900.

The latest MacBook Air from Apple sports a 13-inch Retina display, Touch ID, a dual-core 8th generation Intel i5 processor and 128GB of storage. Two Thunderbolt 3 ports and up to 12 hours of battery life round out the list of notable features.

Twelve South upgrades your WFH setup

Twelve South has a handful of discounts running at Amazon today for back to school season. Headlining is the BookArc for MacBook at $51. As a comparison, it typically goes for $60 and this is the best price we’ve tracked on the “new version” that was announced a few months back. The Twelve South BookArc delivers a stylish home for your MacBook in color-matched shades. It elevates your MacBook and helps keep it safe when not in-use or docked to an external monitor. This model is compatible with most MacBook models. Not to mention, integrated cable management keeps things nice and tidy.

Save up to $50 on Samsung’s latest T7 Touch Portable SSDs

Amazon is currently offering the Samsung T7 Touch Portable 500GB Solid-State Drive for $110. Typically fetching $130, today’s offer matches our previous mention for the all-time low tracked only once before and saves you 15%. As one of Samsung’s latest storage offerings, its new T7 Touch SSD touts a portable form factor that delivers 1,050MB/s transfer speeds over its USB-C connectivity. Everything is housed within a shock-resistant case that can withstand drops of up to 6 feet and a built-in finger print sensor brings added security features into the mix.

