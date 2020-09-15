Best Buy and CVS offering free Fitness+ access to Apple Watch owners, more

Apple today announced Apple Fitness+, a new service that will compete directly with Peloton to offer guided workouts for Apple Watch users. Best Buy customers will have a special offer to get access to Apple Fitness+, including up to six months for free when purchasing an eligible new Apple Watch.

With Apple Fitness+, users can watch fitness classes hosted by Apple on an iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, with health workout metrics shown over the top of the video. All the data will be automatically saved to the Health app. The new service will be available later this year for $9.99 per month, but there are already some offers to provide free access to Apple Fitness+ for a limited period of time.

Beginning today, when you purchase an eligible Apple Watch from Best Buy, you are eligible to get six months to use Apple Fitness+ for free. In addition, My Best Buy members who already own a qualifying Apple Watch will receive two months for free. Customers can also share their Apple Fitness+ subscription with up to five other people through iCloud Family Sharing.

If you are a CVS Caremark member, you can get up to one year of free Apple Fitness+, or two months of free membership if you are a CVS Pharmacy ExtraCare member. This offer is part of a partnership between Aetna, a CVS Health company, and Apple.

Aetna launched Attain, a unique health experience designed by Aetna in collaboration with Apple. Attain is a comprehensive integrated wellness program via direct-to-member app that blends activity-driven incentives and rewards with personalized health recommendations.

The eligible models are Apple Watch SE, Apple Watch Series 6, and also Apple Watch Series 3.

In a related note, the government of Singapore announced today a new partnership on the health initiative LumiHealth, a personalized program to encourage healthy activity and behaviors using Apple Watch.

The LumiHealth project uses technology to provide a better quality of life for Singapore’s citizens, and now they will be encouraged to complete challenges through a new app available for iPhone and Apple Watch.

Singapore has one of the world’s leading healthcare systems, and we are thrilled to be partnering with them to incorporate Apple Watch and LumiHealth into their holistic approach to well-being,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer. “Apple Watch has already helped millions of our customers manage their activity levels to improve their health, and we look forward to applying our expertise here in the same privacy-friendly way that distinguishes all Apple products and services.”

The two-year program will be officially launched in late October 2020.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: