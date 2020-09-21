Hands-on: Product (RED) Apple Watch Series 6 and the new Braided Solo Loop

Apple Watch Series 6 is packed with awesome new features like a blood oxygen saturation sensor, brighter always-on display, and all the great features from Apple Watch Series 5 and earlier.

The newly released version also comes in new finishes including blue, graphite, and a new version of gold. It’s also the first Apple Watch to be offered in Product (RED), and today we’re checking out the new case color alongside Apple’s new Braided Solo Loop watch band.

Apple Watch Series 6 is available now from $399

Braided Solo Loop is only available from Apple and comes in five colors for $99

Apple Watch SE is also available now from $279

Apple Watch Series 3 sticks around from $199

Hands-on

Learn more about the Apple Watch Series 6 and all its new features and enhancements here, and stay tuned for our in-depth review!

