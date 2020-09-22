PSA: Apple confirms outage affecting App Store, Apple Music, TV+, and more

This morning Apple is seeing downtime for a variety of services including the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, iTunes Store, and more.

Update: The issues with Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager have been resolved.

The issues that some Apple users are seeing today seem to be affecting more services than normal. We’ll often see issues with a few iCloud services and the like from time to time but today Apple is having trouble with its major services including Apple TV+, Apple TV Channels, Apple Music, the App Store, Mac App Store, Apple School Manager, and Apple Business Manager.

Here’s a look at the current ongoing issues. We’ll update this post as Apple works on fixing the problems. Are you seeing issues with these services? Let us know what you’re experiencing down in the comments below!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: