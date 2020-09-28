iPhone and Apple Watch price drops highlight today’s best deals, MacBooks from $560, more

Today’s best deals include notable price drops on iPhones, Apple Watch, MacBooks, and more. Plus a fresh Anker sale has popped up over at Amazon. Hit the jump for all of our top picks in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

iPhone and Apple Watch deals abound

Today only, Woot is offering various refurbished iPhone and Apple Watch models from $80. iPhone 11 is on sale from $580 in certified refurbished condition as part of today’s sale. That’s down nearly $120 from the new condition price and a rare discount for those looking for a fully unlocked option. We’ve seen it for less when locked into a 24-month contract, but otherwise, these discounts have been hard to come by. 90-day warranty included with purchase. Notable features here include up to 26 hours of battery life, a 12MP camera, Face ID, and more.

MacBook Air/Pro deals from $560

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of certified refurbished Apple MacBooks from $560. Headlining is Apple’s latest MacBook Air at $900. As a comparison, it regularly goes for $999, and today’s deal is in-line with our previous mentions. Notable features here include a 13-inch Retina display, a refreshed Magic Keyboard, and the 10th-generation Intel Core i3 processor. It’s a great machine for tackling various tasks, content creation, and more. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Fresh Anker deals from $11

A new selection of Anker deals at Amazon this morning is headlined by the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch for $160. Free shipping is available for all. Regularly $250, today’s deal marks the best offer we’ve tracked to date and $30 under our previous mention. eufy’s Security Smart Lock Touch delivers an all-in-one solution to bring your front door into the 21st century. Aside from its sleek design, notable features here include a myriad of ways to unlock your door, including fingerprint, touchscreen 4-digit codes, via the app, or even a physical key. It’s safe to say that eufy checked all the boxes here.

Best trade-in deals

