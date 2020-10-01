Apple schedules fiscal Q4 2020 earnings release for October 29

Apple today has officially scheduled its fiscal Q4 2020 earnings call for Thursday, October 29. As usual, the company will hold a call with investors and analysts at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, right after the release of its Q4 earnings.

Just like last quarter, Apple didn’t provide any official guidance for Q4 2020 due to the economic uncertainty caused by the pandemic. Apple reported revenue of $59.7 billion and a profit of $11.25 billion in the third quarter, which is more than the company recorded in the same period last year.

Apple’s fourth fiscal quarter covers the period between June and September, which usually means it includes the first week’s sales results of the new iPhones — which is not the case this year. During the Q3 2020 earnings call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri confirmed that the 2020 iPhone launch will be later than usual.

The company is expected to introduce the new iPhones at some point this month, but the launch date is yet to be confirmed. iPhone 12 sales results will only be reported in Apple’s fiscal Q1 2021 earnings.

Apple will live stream the earnings call on its Investor Relations website at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET, with the full earnings report coming 30 minutes before that. We’ll also have our own coverage right here at 9to5Mac.

