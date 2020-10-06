A Total War Saga: Troy available for Mac on October 8

Feral Interactive has announced that A Total War Saga: Troy will be available for Mac from October 8.

If you sign up for Total War news before then, you’ll get The Amazons downloadable content free of charge when you purchase the game …

A Total War Saga: TROY will be released for macOS this Thursday, October 8th, available exclusively from the Epic Games Store for $49.99 / £34.99 / €49,99. Set against the striking backdrop of the Bronze Age Mediterranean, A Total War Saga: TROY is the first entry in the award-winning series to focus on the legendary Trojan War. Players will step onto the battlefields to command antiquity’s most revered heroes, choosing their side in the contest for the coveted city of Troy. Mac users who redeemed a free copy of A Total War Saga: TROY on the Windows launch day will be able to get their copy on the 8th of October. The Amazons DLC for macOS will also be available on the 8th of October, adding the iconic sisters Hippolyta and Penthesilea, alongside their armies of fierce warrior women. The Amazons DLC will be free to anyone who registers for Total War Access and links with their Epic Games Store account before the 8th of October […] Join Total War Access to receive news, goodies and exclusives on released and upcoming Total War games. You’ll get the latest sent directly to your inbox! Total War Access also lets you join community conversations on the Total War forums and play Total War Battles: KINGDOM on Android, Facebook, iPhone, iPad and Steam.

Given the court battle between Apple and Epic Games over app stores, it’s rather ironic that this Mac game is exclusively available from the Epic one! The latest development there is that a trial is not expected to take place until July of next year, and the judge said that Epic was dishonest in its approach.

