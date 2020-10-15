Deals: Save on latest iPads, SanDisk USB-C storage, Philips Hue lights, more

Many of the best Prime Day iPad deals are still available in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break, along with fast SanDisk storage, and Philips Hue light bulbs. Hit the jump for all that and more.

Save on the latest 10.2-inch iPad, 2020 iPad Pro, more

Apple’s high-end iPad Pro lineup is seeing a number of discounts for Prime Day. That includes both the latest models and the previous-generation, which is still available at select retailers. If you’re looking to save further, we recommend going with the 2018 model as the differences between the current generation is minor.

Amazon is currently discounting the 2020 iPad Pro by $50 across both the 11- and 12.9-inch variants. Deals on the smaller screen start at $750 while the larger display is discounted from $949. These price drops are currently limited to Wi-Fi models, only. Check out the rest of the deals, including Apple’s latest 10.2-inch iPad here.

SanDisk’s 500GB USB-C SSD for $95

Amazon offers the latest SanDisk 500GB USB-C Extreme Portable Solid-State Drive for $95. As a comparison, it typically goes for $140 at retailers like Best Buy. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the lowest price we can find by around 30%. The latest version of SanDisk’s popular USB-C portable solid-state drive comes with transfer speeds up to 1,050MB/s, that’s nearly double the previous-generation model. Its ultra-portable design, 5-year warranty, and drop protection to 6-feet make it a great option for content creators anywhere. The small footprint makes it easy to toss in your bag and always have speedy storage available.

Save on refurb Philips Hue Bluetooth bulbs

Today only, Woot is discounting a selection of certified refurbished Philips Hue smart lights and accessories starting at $20. Otherwise, a $6 fee applies. One standout is the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 LED Smart Bulb with Bluetooth at $35. Down from its original $50 going rate, it still fetches that much when in-stock at Amazon with today’s offer saving you 30% and marking one of the best discounts to date. Armed with multicolor lighting capabilities, this Philips Hue bulb brings Bluetooth connectivity into the mix alongside the usual inclusion of Zigbee. So whether you’re just getting started or expanding a setup, this is a great option. Plus, you’ll also find HomeKit control as well as Alexa and Assistant compatibility.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Mac also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on iPhone, iPad, MacBook, Apple Watch, and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device. Or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Mac along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Corsair K100 Review: New flagship gaming keyboard with crazy speed [Video]

ROCCAT Elo 7.1 Air Review: Superhuman Hearing comes to the PC [Video]

Review: Mouse and keyboard on console? Kaliber Gaming’s kit says yes [Video]

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: