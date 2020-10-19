Launch Center Pro now lets you change iOS app icons without using Shortcuts

Since the public release of iOS 14, users have been discovering new ways to customize their home screens with widgets and custom icons. While the most popular method requires using Apple Shortcuts to change icons, which adds an extra step to the process of opening apps, Launch Center Pro now lets you change iOS app icons without Shortcuts.

Launch Center Pro is a popular iOS app that offers multiple options for creating home screen shortcuts to tasks like calls, messages, and more — it works just like Apple’s Shortcuts app. However, its latest update brings a new feature that makes it extremely easy to change the appearance of the iOS home screen, all without needing the Shortcuts app.

When you create a new Shortcut with a custom icon to open an app, iOS first opens the Shortcuts app and then redirects to the chosen app. Launch Center Pro uses configuration profiles to add custom icons to the iOS home screen without ever running the Shortcuts app, so the process becomes easier and more intuitive.

Additionally, the app introduces a new Icon Composer where users will find multiple options to create unique icons with different colors, glyphs, shapes, and badges. All you have to do is create a new icon, set an app for that icon, and you’re ready to go. Once you’re done, Launch Center Pro generates a configuration profile with shortcuts to all the apps you’ve chosen, each one with custom icons.

Here you can see how apps with custom icons open instantly, something you still can’t do using the Shortcuts app:

This opens up possibilities to make your home screen extremely unique without compromising the usability of iOS, since it doesn’t need to redirect you to another app. If you’re curious to see everything in action from the setup process, check out the video below:

Launch Center Pro is available for free on the App Store. However, the feature that enables custom icon shortcuts requires a subscription available as an in-app purchase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: