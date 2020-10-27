Apple sets next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for Veterans Day on November 11

Apple has scheduled its next Apple Watch Activity Challenge for November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. In order to complete this challenge, you simply have to complete a workout that is 11 minutes or longer.

You can complete the workout using the Workouts app on Apple Watch or any other app that records workouts to the Health app:

Apple says:

Earn this special award on November 11 by doing any workout for 11 minutes or more. Record your time with the Workout app or any app that adds workouts to Health.

Activity Challenges allow Apple Watch users to collect virtual trophies available through the Achievements tab of the Activity app on iOS. There are also special stickers that can be used with Messages and FaceTime.

Apple regularly holds Apple Watch Activity Challenges, most recently holding one on August 30 to celebrate national parks. This will mark the fourth year in a row that Apple has held a challenge in honor of Veterans Day.

Apple Watch users will be notified about the upcoming challenge on their devices ahead of November 11. Check out the stickers you’ll be able to unlock below:

