Bang & Olufsen has announced the Beolit 20, its successor to the well-regarded Beolit 17 portable Bluetooth speaker. The company says that it delivers true 360-degree sound …

The new speaker boasts a longer battery-life, plus a built-in wireless charging pad on the top of the speaker to keep your iPhone charged as you listen.

B&O says that the new speaker now delivers eight hours of listening at typical volumes, up from six hours in the Beolit 17.

Enjoy up to 8 hours playtime at a typical listening volume on a single charge and also use the wireless Qi charging feature to power your devices. With handy USB-C charging and a bigger battery capacity, Beolit 20 keeps the party going for longer. A combination of powerful amplifiers and drivers create True360 sound tuned by Bang & Olufsen engineers, offering an authentic sound experience and optimal dispersion whatever your environment. Beolit 20 plays low at 37–20.000Hz to create a wide, satisfying bass range. Expertly crafted using a selection of premium materials, Beolit 20 is a tactile and durable portable speaker. Anodised aluminium ensures the body is robust while the new vegetable tanned leather strap is as secure as it is naturally supple.

The speaker has a 5.5-inch long-stroke wideband woofer, powered by a 35W Class D amp. A second 35W amp powers the three 1.5-inch tweeters (technically, B&O says these are full-range drivers). Two 4-inch passive bass radiators complete the setup.

Maximum loudness is 93dB at one metre, which B&O says makes the speaker suitable for a room size in the 100-500 square feet range, as well as ‘larger social gatherings outside.’

As with the Beolit 17, you can create a stereo pair with two of them, and given that the audio performance is identical, you can also pair a Beolit 20 with your existing Beolit 17.

The speaker is available in a choice of a tan-looking Grey Mist and a sleek-looking Black Anthracite, priced at $500.

