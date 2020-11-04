AirPods hit all-time low under $100 in today’s best deals, Apple Watches on sale, MacBooks, more

Apple AirPods are under $100 in today’s best deals plus you can save on various Apple Watch models and 16-inch MacBook Pro is $300 off. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Apple AirPods hit all-time low of $100

Amazon offers Apple AirPods for $100. Regularly $159, today’s deal is $15 under our previous mention and a new all-time low.

Apple’s AirPods feature the new H1 chip for fast wireless pairing, along with access to Hey Siri, and more. AirPods are arguably the best earbuds in this price range, and even more so at today’s price drop, making it a great time to dive in.

Apple Watch deals start at $100

Today only, Woot is offering up a number of Apple Watch deals in certified refurbished condition from $100. Apple Watch Series 5 is down to $330 from the usual $429 or more price tag. As a comparison, that’s nearly $100 off and matching our previous mention. Many other retailers are beginning to wane on inventory, making this an increasingly rare chance to save on Apple Watch Series 5. These are refurbished models with a 90-day warranty.

Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on Retina display, 30% larger screen than Series 3, and a swimproof design. Improved features like heart rate tracking, ECG, and a new compass are a few of the other notable upgrades here. Of course, you’ll still get fitness tracking and the usual suite of notifications.

Take $300 off Apple’s entry-level 16-inch MacBook Pro

Amazon offers Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 512GB for $2,099 with the final price reflected at checkout. That’s a $300 discount, match of our previous mention, and in-line with most deal prices we’ve seen in 2020. Best Buy is currently charging full price. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model that’s paired with an Intel Core i7 processor. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons.

