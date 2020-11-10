MacBook Pro and Mac mini still available with Intel chips for now

Today Apple released its M1 chip for the 13-inch MacBook Air and Pro and Mac mini. Currently, for the MacBook Air, Apple is only offering the M1 chip starting at $999. But for the MacBook Pro and Mac mini, Intel processor models are still available from Apple for the time being.

For the MacBook Pro, the 16-inch inch still runs on 6-core i7 and 8-core i9 options but the 13-inch now has four main build options. The 13-inch MacBook Pro currently includes the two M1 options with an SSDs of 256GB or 512GB starting at $1,299 (custom configurations also available). Apple is offering a 512GB and 1TB SSD option for the Intel build (custom configurations also available). The 13-inch MacBook Pro with Intel CPUs starts at $1799 with quad-core i5 or i7 CPU options.

What the Intel builds offer over Apple’s M1 chip is the option for more memory and storage with custom configurations. M1 memory options go up to 16GB compared to the Intel 32GB option. Intel builds also offer more storage, up to 4TB compared to 2TB on M1 MacBooks.

For the Mac mini, there are still 6-core i5 and i7 options that allow you to select up to 64GB of memory or the option to upgrade the memory yourself. The M1 variants offer up to 16GB of unified memory on the chip so no option to self upgrade to more memory if that’s something you want in a Mac.

The M1 Mac mini also gives the option of a 256GB and 512GB SSD while Intel Mac mini models only offer a 512GB SSD (up to 4TB for custom orders). Apple’s new mini starts at $699 and the last-gen Intel mini starts at $1099.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news: