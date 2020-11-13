Friday deals: iPads and MacBooks from $290, Acer displays, HomeKit plugs, more

Today’s best deals include Woot’s big iPad and MacBook sale, plus markdowns on Acer displays, and WeMo’s HomeKit outdoor plug. Head below for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Woot launches biggest iPad and MacBook sale of the year

Today only, Woot is offering a large selection of iPads and MacBooks from $290. Headlining is Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro 2.3GHz/16GB/512GB in new open-box condition for $1,890. As a comparison, this model regularly goes for $2,399. There’s 512GB worth of SSD storage on this model. You’ll also find the usual four Thunderbolt 3 ports, 16GB worth of RAM, and a redesigned Touch Bar with physical escape and power buttons. Check out our hands-on review for additional details. Includes a 60-day warranty.

Amazon reduces prices on Acer displays

Amazon is offering up to 34% off Acer computers, monitors, and accessories. You’ll find prices from $12 with free shipping for Prime members or with orders over $25. Our top pick is the Acer 24-inch 1080p Monitor for $103. As a comparison, it originally sold for $130 and today’s deal is the second-best offer we’ve tracked to date. This model features a full 1080p display with 60Hz refresh rate, making it suitable for basic tasks like web browsing and email. It ships with one HDMI input, plus VGA connectivity, as well.

WeMo’s Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug sees first discount to $35

Amazon currently offers the new WeMo Wi-Fi Outdoor HomeKit Smart Plug for $35. Having just launched at the end of last month, today’s offer is down from the usual $40 going rate and marks the very first price cut we’ve seen. With two individually-controllable outlets, the latest addition to the WeMo lineup brings outdoor lights and more into your HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant setups. With the holiday season right around the corner, this is a great way to pair your outdoor lights with a weatherproof smart home upgrade.

